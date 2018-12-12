Party in style with our take on the ultimate December survival kit
Dezemba is upon us and people tend to get a bit silly during this time. Whether you will be partying up a storm into the new year or going on an adventure, there are some important things one must have at all times since we know how crazy the festive season can get.
Don't be caught in a pickle, so we have come up with a survival kit to get you through the month!
Pain-killer pills
The party was totally lit last night, and with that comes the hangover the next day and of course the pounding headache. Pain killers will be your best friend honey! Pop a few in your bag just for control.
Selfie-stick
KeDezemba and the gram needs to be popping! Live your best Instagram life this holiday, get those perfect shots with the help of the good old selfie stick.
Condoms
You don't want be caught between a rock and a hard place after meeting a significant other while out on the town. Rather be safe than left out in the cold. Safety first. Always.
Sanitary items
Don't be surprised by aunt Flo while breaking it down on the dance floor and because we're not sure when she may come visit, arm yourself before you hit the club. If you have some kind of tracking app, you'll know when it's close!
Lip Balm/Lipstick
Dry lips are never a good look. Own your look with a bold colour or keep it simple with some plain lip balm. You don't want to be caught off guard looking like you just rolled out of bed! Shine dahling!
Wet wipes
There have been many times where the alcohol 'accidentally' spilt. To help you get out of a sticky situation keep them wipes for the face, the hands and well sometimes the toilet seat.
Rehydrate sachets
Another night of hard partying caused some uhhh dehydration? If you had a heavy night of drinking, stock up on rehydrate sachets to give you energy for the next party.
Safety pins
In case you dropped it too low on the dance floor and your skirt split, going home early is never an option. Pin that skirt and get back at it.
Power bank
You don't wanna be left out on the gram. Stay powered up with a power bank to ensure you don't miss snapping live videos while out at a festival or capturing that New Year's Eve kiss!
Cologne
Let's make it a rule to smell good this Dezemba! Before popping out to the jive spray some cologne. Also nothing is worse than the smell of a bad hangover in the morning. Freshen up comfortably with your cologne.