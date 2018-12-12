Party in style with our take on the ultimate December survival kit

Dry lips are never a good look. Own your look with a bold colour or keep it simple with some plain lip balm. You don't want to be caught off guard looking like you just rolled out of bed! Shine dahling!

Wet wipes

There have been many times where the alcohol 'accidentally' spilt. To help you get out of a sticky situation keep them wipes for the face, the hands and well sometimes the toilet seat.

Rehydrate sachets

Another night of hard partying caused some uhhh dehydration? If you had a heavy night of drinking, stock up on rehydrate sachets to give you energy for the next party.

Safety pins

In case you dropped it too low on the dance floor and your skirt split, going home early is never an option. Pin that skirt and get back at it.

Power bank

You don't wanna be left out on the gram. Stay powered up with a power bank to ensure you don't miss snapping live videos while out at a festival or capturing that New Year's Eve kiss!