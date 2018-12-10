31 Days of cocktails: Coffee Sangria
It's day eight and it's also Saturday. Wake up feeling energised with a coffee infused Sangria for two. In partnership with Nespresso, J' Something gives his take on some coffee cocktails.
Sangria da Fonseca
Makes: 2
Ingredients:
2 capsules Nespresso Master Origin Colombia, brewed as lungos*
3-4 ice cubes
200ml water
1⁄4 cup mixed berry juice
1⁄4 cup strawberries, chopped
1⁄4 cup blueberries
1⁄4 cup raspberries
50ml water
50ml sugar
Drop or two of Aroma Strawberry
Method:
- Brew coffee and add to a shaker with ice cubes, add mixed berry juice and berries and shake.
- Top up with 200ml of cold water.
- Put sugar and water into a pot and bring to a boil, add 1-2 drops of Aroma Strawberry and reduce heat. Simmer until reduced and thickened, then remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Add 10-15ml of strawberry sugar syrup to the berry juice and coffee and stir.
- Serve berry and coffee mixture in a glass over more ice, with or without fruit.