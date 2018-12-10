S Mag

31 Days of cocktails: Coffee Sangria

By S Mag - 10 December 2018 - 11:27
Image: Ekaterina Molchanov/ 123RF

It's day eight and it's also Saturday. Wake up feeling energised with a coffee infused Sangria for two. In partnership with Nespresso, J' Something gives his take on some coffee cocktails. 

Image: Sangria da Fonseca Image: Supplied

Sangria da Fonseca

Makes: 2

Ingredients:

2 capsules Nespresso Master Origin Colombia, brewed as lungos*

3-4 ice cubes

200ml water

1⁄4 cup mixed berry juice

1⁄4 cup strawberries, chopped

1⁄4 cup blueberries

1⁄4 cup raspberries

50ml water

50ml sugar

Drop or two of Aroma Strawberry

Method:

  1. Brew coffee and add to a shaker with ice cubes, add mixed berry juice and berries and shake.
  2. Top up with 200ml of cold water.
  3. Put sugar and water into a pot and bring to a boil, add 1-2 drops of Aroma Strawberry and reduce heat. Simmer until reduced and thickened, then remove from heat and allow to cool.
  4. Add 10-15ml of strawberry sugar syrup to the berry juice and coffee and stir.
  5. Serve berry and coffee mixture in a glass over more ice, with or without fruit.

