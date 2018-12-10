Regulator warns epilepsy drug poses risks to pregnant women

SA’s medicines regulator has banned the use of medicines containing sodium valproate during pregnancy unless no other treatment is available, as they significantly increase the risk of severe birth defects and developmental problems.

Valproate is used for treating epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as migraines.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued a statement on Friday saying women of child-bearing age should not be started on valproate unless no other effective treatment is available, and those already taking the drug should be made aware of the risks and take precautions to avoid falling pregnant.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

