Moonchild, Will Smith & Kwesta: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This weekend was action packed! From the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For some celebs it was a weekend of music festivals, chilling and celebrating anniversaries.
Congratulations to Dr Rebecca Malope on receiving the honourary 1Life Legend Award on Saturday night
Here's what else went down in celebville.
Versatile muso Moonchild Sanelly showed her stuff at the Flying Fish Odyssey music event yesterday at Victoria Yards in Joburg. The positive energy was overflowing.
Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton for taking the F1 title. His pal Will Smith decided to hangout with him ahead of the race, perhaps Smith was Hamilton's good luck charm.
Kwesta was loved up after celebrating eight years with long time bae Yolanda Mvelase. They are definitely #couplegoals
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her sizzling body post Thanksgiving. In an Instagram post she jokes that she is defrosting in the sun.
Rapper Nasty C was representing South Africa at the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) this weekend. He scooped the best male artist award in Southern Africa. Halala!