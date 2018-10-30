Egyptian court frees author of critical book on Egypt's economy

An Egyptian court has released the author of a book about Egypt's economy more than a week after he was arrested for questioning on charges of publishing false news, he said on Tuesday.

Abdul Khalik Farouk's arrest on October 21 was the latest in a campaign against journalists, rights activists and government critics that have drawn wide condemnation from international rights groups.

Days before Farouk's arrest, local media reported that draft copies of his book, "Is Egypt Really a Poor Country?", which includes criticism of the government's economic policies, were seized by authorities from a publisher.

Farouk said a court in southern Cairo on Monday ordered him and the owner of the print shop that published his book, released. They were released from a local police station after the hearing, he added.