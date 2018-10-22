Keep your hands and nails looking healthy with these six easy tips

Have you ever thought about how much you do with your hands in just one day? Our hands take charge when it comes to so much of our lives – so taking care of them should be important.

Because our hands are exposed to germs, dirt and harsh substances, we tend to wash them frequently, which can result in dry, cracked and wrinkled hands.

Going to the salon for a manicure is not always possible with the busy lives we lead, which is why we are loving this DIY "mini-cure" provided to us by Nadia Carrim from luxury bath brand Vinolia, to help keep hands and nails healthy and attractive.