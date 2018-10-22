Keep your hands and nails looking healthy with these six easy tips
Have you ever thought about how much you do with your hands in just one day? Our hands take charge when it comes to so much of our lives – so taking care of them should be important.
Because our hands are exposed to germs, dirt and harsh substances, we tend to wash them frequently, which can result in dry, cracked and wrinkled hands.
Going to the salon for a manicure is not always possible with the busy lives we lead, which is why we are loving this DIY "mini-cure" provided to us by Nadia Carrim from luxury bath brand Vinolia, to help keep hands and nails healthy and attractive.
How to do a 'mini-cure' in six easy steps:
- Use moisturiser on your nails as well as on your skin. For an extra treat at night, warm a favourite essential oil and give your nails a therapeutic soak.
- Don't cut cuticles, push them back too far or use chemicals on them.
- When cuticles are soft and moist, push them back gently with a soft cloth.
- If nails become discoloured, stop using polish for a while.
- The acetone in nail polish remover can damage nails, so use it sparingly.
- Use a file with a fine texture to shape nails and remove snags.