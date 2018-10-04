No one likes amankenke. Here is how to keep your feet looking fresh
Scrub it
The first place to start when battling a case of dry, calloused feet is to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. This will help to remove all the dead skin from the heels, soles, and toes, creating a softer, smoother surface, ready to absorb hydrating goodness. This foot scrub is a nourishing mixture of seed oil and salt that not only sloughs off dry skin, but hydrates and repairs the skin with alpha-tocopherol (a vitamin E derivative) and essential fatty acids.
Nirvana Natural Bliss Kalahari Desert Foot Scrub, R179
Soak it
Love the idea of exfoliating your feet, but not the idea of physically scrubbing them? Try a foot soak as a more relaxing alternative. Soaks contain acids that easily remove the dead skin cells on the surface while you enjoy soaking your feet in a warm bath of water. Give your feet all the benefits of anti-oxidants from green seaweed extract and brown algae extract with this fizzling foot soak that also contains citric acid to exfoliate your feet in four minutes, tops.
Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Effervescent Sea Foam Foot Soak, R350
Peel it
Up the ante of your foot care and try a chemical foot peel if your feet need a slightly more intense option. This peel, packed with glycerine and lactic acid known for its hydrating properties, helps to loosen the intracellular glue of the topmost skin layer to gently remove dead skin and moisturise the skin. Ensure that your feet are not left sensitive by applying the peel neutraliser afterwards with Aloe Vera to soothe and repair the skin.
Spalicious Silky Soft Foot Peel, from R200; Spalicious Silky Soft Peel Neutraliser, from R200 *available at professional Spalicious salons/ spas
Slather up
You might think that all moisturisers are the same, but it’s important to use creams that are specific to the area you want to treat. Using a foot cream specifically formulated for feet will stop your heels becoming ashy by noon. Foot creams tend to be thicker and more emollient than body creams, as the skin on our soles is much thicker and needs extra care: look for hydrating ingredients such as urea, shea butter, and jojoba oil.
Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Ultra-Nourishing Foot & Leg Therapy, R490; Epimax Plus Foot Cream, R45; available at Dis-Chem, Clicks, and selected pharmacies.
Trim up
Having great feet this summer doesn’t just stop at the skin: ensuring that your toenails are kept clean and trim completes the whole look. Never leave toenails to run wild and grow too long or collect dirt. Use a large nail clipper and clip the toenail fairly straight, leaving a slither of white. Never be tempted to cut nails too short or too round, as this not only looks untidy, but can also lead to skin irritations or ingrown nails.
QVS Essential Grooming Kit, R120; QVS Cuticle Scissors, R90; QVS Toenail Nippers, R215; available at Clicks
This article first appeared in the September issue of S magazine.