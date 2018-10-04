No one likes amankenke. Here is how to keep your feet looking fresh

Love the idea of exfoliating your feet, but not the idea of physically scrubbing them? Try a foot soak as a more relaxing alternative. Soaks contain acids that easily remove the dead skin cells on the surface while you enjoy soaking your feet in a warm bath of water. Give your feet all the benefits of anti-oxidants from green seaweed extract and brown algae extract with this fizzling foot soak that also contains citric acid to exfoliate your feet in four minutes, tops.

Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Effervescent Sea Foam Foot Soak, R350

Peel it

Up the ante of your foot care and try a chemical foot peel if your feet need a slightly more intense option. This peel, packed with glycerine and lactic acid known for its hydrating properties, helps to loosen the intracellular glue of the topmost skin layer to gently remove dead skin and moisturise the skin. Ensure that your feet are not left sensitive by applying the peel neutraliser afterwards with Aloe Vera to soothe and repair the skin.

Spalicious Silky Soft Foot Peel, from R200; Spalicious Silky Soft Peel Neutraliser, from R200 *available at professional Spalicious salons/ spas