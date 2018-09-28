Three-breasted models take the runway in Milan

Fashion house GCDS’s collection stood out at Milan Fashion Week, which ended this week, in more ways than one. They strutted out three-breasted women to model some of their outfits during their runway show.

All three breasts were prosthetic and there was no attempt to make them seem natural. GCDS was founded in 2015 and, according to creative director Giuliano Calza, the employees are all under the age of 30. He told Women’s Wear Daily that he wanted this show to be a "wake-up call". “I wanted to talk to people our age about the future and get them thinking about plastics, water shortage and the environment”.