Robots taking over the ramp

London Fashion Week introduced robots to its catwalks last weekend.

This adds to the virtual models growing by the dozen, and taking over social media in the fashion department.

Shudu, Lil Miquela, Shudu Gram, Noonoouri and Lightning were introduced to us recently and have millions of followers as well as sought-after brands using them in their campaigns.

The trend was started a few years ago in 2010 by French brand H&M when it used digital fem bots to push its summer swimwear.

H&M attached real model faces to altered images of dummies.

Six years later, Louis Vuitton drew on the fame of the gaming character, Lightning - the female character of the Final Fantasy PlayStation game.

With pink short hair, a lean athletic frame, she was again used and seen as perfect for its Spring/summer ad campaign in 2016.

Seen on billboards with other famous models, Louis Vitton said at the time that she represented a global heroine.