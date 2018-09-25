PICS: This is how celebs stepped out on Heritage Day
While Heritage day only comes once a year, we think traditional and cultural attire should be worn every day.
Yesterday South Africans came out proudly representing their different cultures. Our favourite celebrities were also dressed to the nines, sporting their cultural and traditional outfits.
Let's take a look at some of our favourite Heritage looks:
Amanda Black
Amanda Black looked gorgeous in a traditional Xhosa outfit by Lindo Mnguni.
Pearl Modiadie
A Tsonga angel, Pearl Modiadie slayed in her traditional attire on Trending SA last night. She even gave us a dance number.
Dineo Moeketsi
Looking heavenly in blue, Dineo Moeketsi showed off her heritage in a 'Khosi Nkosi' number.
Amanda du-Pont
Taking it back to her roots Amanda du-Pont proudly showed off her Swazi culture. The actress was born in Swaziland and is connected to the royal family through her father Henry 'Tum' du-Pont.
Thapelo Mokoena
Actor and presenter Thapelo Mokoena looked scrumptious in his African inspired shirt. Giving the look a trendy twist, he paired it with sneakers. Pictured next to his bae, Lesego, we can safely say this is a match made in Wakanda heaven.