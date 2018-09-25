A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting degenerated into chaos on Tuesday morning after attempts by security to eject Lutho Sokudela‚ a recently sworn in DA councillor‚ from the council chamber.

At the first council meeting with the DA in the opposition benches‚ councillors of the party rallied around Sokudela‚ forming a human shield‚ in a bid to prevent security from forcefully removing him.

It all started as both Sokudela and Victor Manyati turned up for the meeting.

Sokudela was sworn in as Manyati’s replacement a couple of weeks ago. However‚ on Thursday the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled that Manyati remained a DA member and a councillor until he either resigned‚ or the party concluded his disciplinary hearing in accordance with its constitution.

At Tuesday’s council meeting‚ city manager Johann Mettler advised that in accordance with the court judgment‚ Manyati was still a councillor and the matter was being handled by the IEC.

This caused a furore‚ with the DA adamant that Manyati was no longer a member of its party and thus should not be in the chamber.

Manyati was instrumental in assisting the ANC‚ UDM‚ EFF‚ AIC and United Front in removing the DA-led coalition from power a month ago.