National Selfie Day: Which celebs take the best selfies?
Get those pouts out and your best angles ready, it's National Selfie Day! And yes, it means exactly what it sounds like, time to flood your social media with as many selfies as possible.
For the nerds out there, the day was founded by an American radio personality, DJ Rick McNeely. So, what better way to get some inspiration than to look at some celebs that are always killing the selfie game?
Bonang Matheba
Thanks to Being Bonang we all know The Queen Bee can be picky about the pics she posts on her social media. As a result, when she has full control of her selfies she always makes sure to slay.
Jesse Suntele
Whether you know him as Officer Bae or J-Flo, Suntele always makes sure to show just how much of a great time his having. Check out his sexy underwater selfies.
Ayanda Thabethe
Does Ayanda Thabethe have a bad side? Well, check out the presenter's selfies and pics to see how every angle is her best side. This woman just can't seem to take a bad picture.
Yara Shahidi
Get those curls out ladies! Yara Shahidi sure knows how to show off her natural beauty with no filters in site.
Nkuli Tshirimbula
The actor loves to share workout selfies from the gym, and he sure doesn't mind teasing his followers with a little flexing. But he also has a soft spot for his adorable pups Cardi B and OffSet.
Got a celeb inspiration you would like to share? Let us know who your favourite selfie kings and queens are.