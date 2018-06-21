National Selfie Day: Which celebs take the best selfies?

Get those pouts out and your best angles ready, it's National Selfie Day! And yes, it means exactly what it sounds like, time to flood your social media with as many selfies as possible.

For the nerds out there, the day was founded by an American radio personality, DJ Rick McNeely. So, what better way to get some inspiration than to look at some celebs that are always killing the selfie game?

Bonang Matheba

Thanks to Being Bonang we all know The Queen Bee can be picky about the pics she posts on her social media. As a result, when she has full control of her selfies she always makes sure to slay.