Influential South Africans who prove that you can be the king in life
June 16 is an annual reminder of just how powerful the voices of the youth are; early to this celebration is Steers who fêted the current wave of consciousness amongst social media influencers with their #Kinging challenge.
The #Kinging campaign called out for creatives to use their platforms as a means of motivating them to thrive as entrepreneurs of a new age.
As part of their #Kinging Celebration the brand hosted a dinner which saw collaboration with three young creative minds.
Luyanda Mafanya
The food blogger used the power of Twitter to grab the attention of celebs like Cassper Nyovest. Luyanda Mafanya has since used her blog, Cooking with Luyanda, as a way of sharing her cuisine. Her reach has also ticked the taste buds of Suits' Dule Hill.
Terrence Maluleke
Maluleke is a visual artist inspired by the sub-cultures in and out of Johannesburg. His work focus exclusively portrays people of colour as a means of changing the narrative of how they have been portrayed.
Neo Serati
Serati is the creative genius behind the Nao Serati brand, athleisure clothing which creates unisex garments that explore the margins of gender and sexuality. Serati graduated from LISOF Fashion Design School and Retail Education Institute.