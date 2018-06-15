Influential South Africans who prove that you can be the king in life

June 16 is an annual reminder of just how powerful the voices of the youth are; early to this celebration is Steers who fêted the current wave of consciousness amongst social media influencers with their #Kinging challenge.

The #Kinging campaign called out for creatives to use their platforms as a means of motivating them to thrive as entrepreneurs of a new age.

As part of their #Kinging Celebration the brand hosted a dinner which saw collaboration with three young creative minds.