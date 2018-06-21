South Africa

Anoj Singh charged with misconduct during Eskom tenure

By Linda Ensor - 21 June 2018 - 10:52
Pravin Gordhan says Eskom's Singh should be declared a delinquent director.
Anoj Singh Pravin Gordhan says Eskom's Singh should be declared a delinquent director.
Image: Esa Alexander

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has laid charges of misconduct against former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ who allegedly played a pivotal role in the looting of Eskom by the Gupta family and their associates.

The charges follow an extensive period of investigation undertaken by Saica‚ which regulates accountants.

The charges allege that Singh failed to comply with relevant laws and regulations‚ and failed to avoid conduct he knew or should have known might discredit the accountancy profession.

This includes conduct that a reasonable third party was likely to conclude adversely affected the good reputation of the profession.

In terms of the Saica rules Singh has 21 days to respond to the charges‚ after which the matter will be tabled for adjudication before its professional conduct committee.

This article was first published in Business Day on June 19.

See the full story on BusinessLIVE here.

Anoj Singh's Dubai hotel stay paid for by a Gupta lieutenant

The Guptas' trusted lieutenant Sanjay Grover used his personal credit card to settle Anoj Singh's Dubai hotel bill.
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X