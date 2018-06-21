The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has laid charges of misconduct against former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ who allegedly played a pivotal role in the looting of Eskom by the Gupta family and their associates.

The charges follow an extensive period of investigation undertaken by Saica‚ which regulates accountants.

The charges allege that Singh failed to comply with relevant laws and regulations‚ and failed to avoid conduct he knew or should have known might discredit the accountancy profession.