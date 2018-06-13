Dress like the stars: Bonang Matheba and Kanye West

There’s a difference between making the news and being the news and that difference is being Bonang Matheba or Kanye West. While many celebrities occasionally make the radar, these two live on it.

In 2004, West appeared for a performance at the Def Jam poetry sessions wearing an oversized T-shirt and baggy denim jeans with a gold chain and a pair of white Adidas Superstar sneakers. As scruffy as he might have looked, West told the audience he was going to be the best dressed rapper in the game and today we can agree he might have some fortune-telling skills.

Matheba and West have a great sense of style in common. Here are some tips to channel your inner B or Ye:

Bonang Matheba – Feminine maven

One thing noteworthy when it comes to Matheba is her confident personality. She can wear the simplest clothing and still manage to add her signature. Her wardrobe is a combination of quirky, classy and ultra-feminine, with a sultry edge. So, in an attempt to steal her style, always remember to do you.