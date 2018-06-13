Dress like the stars: Bonang Matheba and Kanye West
There’s a difference between making the news and being the news and that difference is being Bonang Matheba or Kanye West. While many celebrities occasionally make the radar, these two live on it.
In 2004, West appeared for a performance at the Def Jam poetry sessions wearing an oversized T-shirt and baggy denim jeans with a gold chain and a pair of white Adidas Superstar sneakers. As scruffy as he might have looked, West told the audience he was going to be the best dressed rapper in the game and today we can agree he might have some fortune-telling skills.
Matheba and West have a great sense of style in common. Here are some tips to channel your inner B or Ye:
Bonang Matheba – Feminine maven
One thing noteworthy when it comes to Matheba is her confident personality. She can wear the simplest clothing and still manage to add her signature. Her wardrobe is a combination of quirky, classy and ultra-feminine, with a sultry edge. So, in an attempt to steal her style, always remember to do you.
Steal her style:
1. Confidence, darling. You can wear that denim jacket that has been hanging in your wardrobe for ages off the shoulder, paired with a classic black turtleneck and an emerald green pleated skirt to create a fun deconstructed silhouette.
2. Styling does matter. There is truth to Yves Saint Laurent’s words: “Fashion fades, style is eternal.” From colours to designs, once you have determined what you love, work those element into your outfits to remain consistent.
3. Find investment pieces. These will be part of your wardrobe’s long-term gems so, if your bank balance allows, order a custom-made leather jacket that has your name or a slogan on it. No need to limit this to jackets, do it with accessories, as these are the secret weapons in any wardrobe which is in need with a breath of fresh air.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Kanye West – Emperor of hip hop
West is the emperor of style we’d love to hate but never seem to succeed in doing. His revolutionary Yeezy collection, which some dubbed the Hobo line, has us in awe. Its simplicity is unrivalled and the colours have us dreaming of a different kind of minimalism. Apart from his collection, West himself has sealed his status as a fashion icon.
Steal his style:
1. Take functional to a whole new level. There is no need for a functional look to be boring - you can wear your favourite sweaters with long T-shirts to create a tastefully layered look.
2. Colour pairing. Colours can make or break your outfit – to get the perfect Yeezy look, put together items in neutral earth tones from head to toe, adding one in a bold colour.
3. Consider your hair a part of your overall look - add some colour to give a certain je ne sais quoi to your style.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Stockist:
H&M: hm.com/za
MRP mrp.com
Sportscene: sportscene.co.za
Superbalist: superbalist.com
Woolworths: woolworths.co.za