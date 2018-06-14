Men venture into world of beauty

Gone are the days when men who cared about their appearance were seen as effeminate or vain. In fact, these days being well-groomed is encouraged, giving rise to the proliferation of male-only spaces and unique grooming experiences.

Although it is one of the fastest growing segments in the beauty industry, surprisingly, for men, looking after their appearance hasn't been seen as enjoyable or the quality "me time" it is for women. Many men consider grooming routines a chore and would rather have someone else do the work for them.

There is a demand for male pampering experiences but not the kind you might think. Men aren't looking for fragranced spas or Zen gardens but rather an environment curated for men, where they can enjoy unapologetic "man-time". Enter the revival of grooming lounges.