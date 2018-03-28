Acne, infections: your cellphone could be giving you bad skin

Feeling a slight itch on your cheek, strange blotches on your skin, certain it's not because of a run-of-the-mill breakout? Well, the bacteria on your cell phone might be the cause says Ashleigh Damster, Operations Director from Cosmetology. Damster shared the most common bacteria that can be found on your phone and why you should take care to clean your phone more often. According to Damster, cell phones accumulate most of the bacteria from the surfaces they are placed on. The bacteria collected on ones phone can spread to the skin creating congestion (clogged pores) or break outs.

According to Damster, few people take care to clean bacteria from their phones. "Cell phones are constantly being put down on dirty surfaces and I don't think people are effective with wiping their cell phones frequently, kind of like when you go to the bathroom and wash your hands, I don't think we follow the same dedication when it comes to cleaning our cell phones."

She also notes that the congestion or pollutants are similar to the bacteria collected in pillow cases or dirty make-up brushes when they are not changed or cleaned regularly. The skin is also susceptible to bacteria after strenuous activity. "After you've gone to the gym, your pores are open and it's the perfect opportunity for any bacteria to get into the pores of your skin. So anything, like putting your cell phone against your face, is going to cause that bacteria to get into your pores that can result in a break out," said Damster.