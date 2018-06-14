Riky Rick shares his grooming secrets "Looking good good for men"

Known for his chart-topping tracks and razor-sharp bars, Riky Rick is also a master of impeccable personal presentation, from his well-groomed features to his designer threads.

He shares his thoughts about grooming.

Do you think that there is still a stigma in South Africa about men taking their grooming seriously; would you say it's important that a male grooming culture is encouraged in society?

The stigma is slowly diminishing; men are now open to grooming. A lot of young men are aspirational and they want to look and feel good, be presentable.

Men take it upon themselves to visit nail bars, shave frequently and invest in good skincare products. We must encourage young men to take grooming seriously; cleanliness is a confidence boost so that they will start believing in themselves more and want more for themselves because they feel good.