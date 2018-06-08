S Mag

Siya Kolisi: life goals on and off the pitch

By thango ntwasa - 08 June 2018 - 09:00
South Africa will see its first black Springbok captain hit the field when Siya Kolisi leads the squad against England. This will be during the first of three test matches against the red-and-whites on  June 9 at Ellis Park in Joburg, June 16 at the Free State Stadium and June 23 at Newlands in Cape Town.  The groundbreaking decision was announced on May 28 by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Kolisi also captains the DHL Stormers.

Here are five ways the rugby superstar has shown us he is also captain of life off the pitch.

Cover star

As a self-confessed fashionista, it's no surprise Kolisi is considered one of the best dressed men in South Africa. He has landed himself a number of magazine covers, including GQ and Men's Health.

Winning awards

While his personal style is casual and inspired by hip hop culture, he shows a James Bond level of sartorial suave on the red carpet.

The perfect groom

Ah, who doesn't love a Top Billing wedding? Siya and Rachel tied the knot in Stellenbosch in 2016. The 200 guests at the fairy-tale wedding spent the weekend at the MolenVliet Oosthuizen Family Vineyards wine estate.

Fashion killer

When Kolisi moved from changing room to boardroom, no one expected it would be in his undies. Kolisi founded the colourful men and women's underwear company Frankees with longtime friend Tim Whitehead. Both have modelled their alternative take on underwear. We can't help swooning at this snap of Kolisi and his son in matching pairs.

Always on the go

From Audis to Citroëns, Kolisi is never without enviable wheels. An ambassador for Land Rover Discovery, a major Stormers sponsor, he recently took part in delivering a towable rugby clubhouse to his hometown Zwide in Eastern Cape..

