Siya Kolisi: life goals on and off the pitch
South Africa will see its first black Springbok captain hit the field when Siya Kolisi leads the squad against England. This will be during the first of three test matches against the red-and-whites on June 9 at Ellis Park in Joburg, June 16 at the Free State Stadium and June 23 at Newlands in Cape Town. The groundbreaking decision was announced on May 28 by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Kolisi also captains the DHL Stormers.
Here are five ways the rugby superstar has shown us he is also captain of life off the pitch.
We're super excited about our November Club magazine issue with our cover star @siya_kolisi_the_bear.
Cover star
As a self-confessed fashionista, it's no surprise Kolisi is considered one of the best dressed men in South Africa. He has landed himself a number of magazine covers, including GQ and Men's Health.
Congrats to @siya_kolisi_the_bear - the big winner on the night at the @brightrockza @playerschoiceza Awards. Posing with both his awards, along with childhood friend Tamsanqa Norman.
Winning awards
While his personal style is casual and inspired by hip hop culture, he shows a James Bond level of sartorial suave on the red carpet.
The perfect groom
Ah, who doesn't love a Top Billing wedding? Siya and Rachel tied the knot in Stellenbosch in 2016. The 200 guests at the fairy-tale wedding spent the weekend at the MolenVliet Oosthuizen Family Vineyards wine estate.
The Bear x Sir Whitehead team up for this dope trendy underwear. Order yours rn!! Visit @frankeesza available online and worldwide shipping.
Fashion killer
When Kolisi moved from changing room to boardroom, no one expected it would be in his undies. Kolisi founded the colourful men and women's underwear company Frankees with longtime friend Tim Whitehead. Both have modelled their alternative take on underwear. We can't help swooning at this snap of Kolisi and his son in matching pairs.
Siya Kolisi hopes to inspire a new generation of @Springboks, using the #LandRover #Discovery to deliver a towable Rugby Club Starter Kit with everything the young players of Zwide Township need to grow their talent.
Always on the go
From Audis to Citroëns, Kolisi is never without enviable wheels. An ambassador for Land Rover Discovery, a major Stormers sponsor, he recently took part in delivering a towable rugby clubhouse to his hometown Zwide in Eastern Cape..