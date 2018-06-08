Siya Kolisi: life goals on and off the pitch

South Africa will see its first black Springbok captain hit the field when Siya Kolisi leads the squad against England. This will be during the first of three test matches against the red-and-whites on June 9 at Ellis Park in Joburg, June 16 at the Free State Stadium and June 23 at Newlands in Cape Town. The groundbreaking decision was announced on May 28 by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Kolisi also captains the DHL Stormers.

Here are five ways the rugby superstar has shown us he is also captain of life off the pitch.