Maps Maponyane joins panel of Google's 'Idols'

Motivated by a recent Samsung competition where he encouraged entrants to explain how they would use a cell phone to better someone else's life, Maponyane encouraged people to enter Google Impact Challenge. "Think out the box, put your feet in the person that you're trying to impact and really think about whether it's practical for them to use your innovation. And, keep it simple."

From the entrants of the competition, 12 will be chosen by the judging panel including other big names such as business woman, Basetsana Khumalo; actress, Nomzamo Mbatha and Simphiwe Dana. Of that 12, four winners will receive $250 000 and support from Google. The eight runner ups will receive $125 000. All entrants must have a registered NGO.

There will also be a public voting category opening November 5, the winner in this category is part of the top four that will receive the $250 000 and support from Google. Entrants are encouraged to enter even if their projects are new ventures that are still in their infancy. The competition is only open to South African audiences. The support received will include mentorship and access to other NGOs affiliated with Google South Africa.

Mgwili-Sibanda noted that in the past years, NGOs have been experiencing difficulties with funding, creating an issue where millions of South Africans cannot access necessary services either from government or NGOs. "So what we are doing here is providing a pot of money, resources and mentorship on how they can use their own technologies, their own programs and reach more people."

Former winners of the international competition include Centrepoint, an initiative that aims to not only create a space to rehabilitate homeless youth but monitors their journey in changing their lives Applicants can apply at: https://impactchallenge.withgoogle.com/southafrica2018