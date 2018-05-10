DJ Sbu launches The Hustlers Academy

Sibusisi "DJ Sbu" Leope has launched The Hustler's Academy, an opportunity to develop young hustlers in South Africa. Leope will be partnering with 3Sixty Financial Services (360 FSG).

The Hustlers Academy is a privately funded economic empowerment project Leope created to address the lack of jobs and incumbent graduates into the system on an annual basis.

“We will train and educate young hustlers to either be entrepreneurs or corporate hustlers. Our training programme and academy curriculum will produce the best sales force this country has seen and develop the minds of Hustlers to understand how the world works and how to stand out,” said Leope.

Group CEO and Chairman of 360 FSG, Khandani Msibi, hopes that The Hustlers Academy will play a pivotal role in developing and changing the way the corporate environment is structured in providing empowerment in terms of earnings.

“Our approach to empowerment is based on sustainability for the Hustlers who make it through the academy. We will develop people mentally as well as financially and make a serious change in their socio economic position,” said Msibi