Talent's Cosafa Cup love affair renewed

Baroka scouted their attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa at last year's Cosafa Cup, the same regional tournament that could be the Zimbabwean gem's stepping stone to even greener pastures.

Chawapiwa joined Bakgaga from his native FC Platinum at the start of the previous season, having aided Zimbabwe in their 2017 Cosafa triumph.

This regional competition seems to be a happy hunting ground as he continues with his scintillating displays in this year's edition, which is under way in Polokwane.

In his rookie season in South Africa's top flight, Chawapiwa established himself as one of the league's best newcomers. It is believed the tricky 26-year-old left winger has already attracted interest from Gauteng heavyweights, with Mamelodi Sundowns said to be his prime admirers.

Judging by his contributions in the ongoing Cosafa Cup, he could entice even more clubs to vie for his signature.

His exploits have helped propel The Warriors to tomorrow's final, where they will face Zambia. The champions reached the final after beating Lesotho on Wednesday.

According to Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, the Limpopo-based outfit hasn't received any concrete offers for Chawapiwa. However, he implied that they would be willing to listen to offers.

"I cannot say he's not for sale but at this point we haven't received any offers. I hear people saying that Chiefs and Sundowns are interested in Chawapiwa. I just laugh because players are not sold in newspapers," Mphahlele said.

"In the entire world, there's no player who is not for sale. Even Sundowns will tell you that each and every player there is for sale, if the right procedures are followed. We'd like to keep Talent but we cannot say we won't listen to offers. What's important to us is that the boy is still our player."