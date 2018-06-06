Dress like the stars: Janelle Monàe & Riky Rick
It is hard to think of modern, avant-garde musicians and not have Janelle Monae or Riky Rick pop up in your head. The two often leave their audiences in awe of their outfits. To them, the clothes they wear are a medium through which they tie together parallel worlds – the real world and one they create. If you are looking to break free from societal norms in terms of dressing and using your clothes as a form of self-expression, look no further than these style tips:
Janelle Monàe – Blurred Lines
Known for blurring the gender lines with her unconventional dress sense, Monàe’s androgynous style has undergone a striking evolution. She mainly wears black and white, incorporating never- seen-before design ingenuity.
Steal her style:
1. Choose a signature. There is something about repetition that makes things memorable. Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s crisp white shirts, worn with a high collar, tie and a necklace, create a look that sets him apart from the rest of the designers. This is exactly what Monae’s androgynous looks achieve for her. So, find specific colours or a silhouette that flatters your figure and run with it.
2. Don’t be afraid to experiment. One way to find the perfect clothing is to play around with what is out there. If you have always worn earth tones, try a bright red suit to achieve the ultimate monotone look.
3. Expand your options. Women have been borrowing from men’s wardrobes for decades, so don’t be shy to visit men’s stores for your next pair of cargo trousers or a winter favourite 100% cotton plaid shirt.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Riky Rick – The Sensei of Fashion
Unboxed, unafraid and running free is what Rick’s style epitomises. His selection of fabrics and prints are a wonder to behold. His outfits are often open to interpretation and invite the observer to explore their own world in an artistic way.
Steal his style:
1. Tell a story. The best outfits always have a story behind them, creating a sense of intrigue. This will also help you coordinate print-on-print with a clear direction, as opposed to throwing your clothes together aimlessly.
2. Be bold. One way to make a fashion statement is by being daring in your choices. Try combining different types of fabrics to get this look, for example, wear your corduroy trousers and a knit turtleneck paired with a distressed leather jacket.
3. Accessories are mostly targeted at women but shopping for these can make a huge difference in your wardrobe. Invest in a hat, such as a fedora or suede bucket hat, and the infamous man bag.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Stockist:
Woolworths: woolworths.co.za
Superbalist: superbalist.com
Markham: markham.co.za
H&M: h&m.com.za