Dress like the stars: Janelle Monàe & Riky Rick

Steal her style:

1. Choose a signature. There is something about repetition that makes things memorable. Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s crisp white shirts, worn with a high collar, tie and a necklace, create a look that sets him apart from the rest of the designers. This is exactly what Monae’s androgynous looks achieve for her. So, find specific colours or a silhouette that flatters your figure and run with it.

2. Don’t be afraid to experiment. One way to find the perfect clothing is to play around with what is out there. If you have always worn earth tones, try a bright red suit to achieve the ultimate monotone look.

3. Expand your options. Women have been borrowing from men’s wardrobes for decades, so don’t be shy to visit men’s stores for your next pair of cargo trousers or a winter favourite 100% cotton plaid shirt.

Wardrobe inspirations: