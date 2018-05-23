S Mag

Dress like the stars – the red carpet edition

By christelle crinall and keneilwe pule - 23 May 2018 - 13:26
Before social media platforms took off, celebrities got less exposure and were less accessible to us. They were only to be seen on our TV screens, in magazines and, most eagerly awaited, red carpet events. This week, we take it back to the scenario that had us all dreaming of extravagantly beautiful ball gowns and tuxedos.

If you have not secured an invite at that A-lister event you have been eyeing, but are still looking to make a fashion statement at your next work function or dinner party, look no further than these style tips

Dineo Moeketsi – Modern Princess

Dineo Moeketsi surely fits the description of a modern-day princess. Her selection of designer gowns reflects a woman with mature style, who knows exactly what she wants to say with each garment.

Steal her style

1. Embrace your shape. Work out which silhouettes flatter you and refresh your wardrobe by stocking up on clothes that enhance your best features.  For example, if your waist is smaller than your hips and bust, avoid straight-cut tops/jackets. Rather go for a two-piece outfit that accentuates your waist or dresses that hug it.

2. Add an element of surprise. While dressing like a princess is often characterised by demureness, an unexpected choice of colour for your shoes, paired with a monochrome outfit, can elevate your look from good to great.

3. Choose your accessories well – keep it minimal when wearing dresses with a lot of embellishments ie  go for a sparkly pair of shades that give you the option of having them on or off, instead of a chunky neckpiece. 

Maps Maponyane – The Modern Gent

The epitome of a gentleman, well-groomed and with impeccable style, Maps Maponyane has earned the right to be our very own “McDreamy”. His selection of suits gives him a contemporary, royal edge. We love how he merges classic and modern lines.

1. First things first – be sure to stock up on classic white shirts, as this essential item never goes out of style. You can wear them with a variety of suits, the go-to colours being black, grey and navy.

2. Don’t be afraid to switch things up. Pair a traditional tuxedo with minimal white sneakers for an ultra-contemporary look.

3. Always keep in mind your socks are as important as any other accessory. Careful selection of colour and print is critical. Wear printed socks with a monotone look and solid colour socks with printed suits.

Stockist

Archive: archivestore.co.za

Europa Art: europaart.co.za

Forever New: forevernew.co.za

H&M: h&m.com/za

MRP: mrp.com

Topman: topman.com

Woolworths: woolworths.co.za

