Dress like the stars – the red carpet edition

Dineo Moeketsi – Modern Princess

Dineo Moeketsi surely fits the description of a modern-day princess. Her selection of designer gowns reflects a woman with mature style, who knows exactly what she wants to say with each garment.

Steal her style

1. Embrace your shape. Work out which silhouettes flatter you and refresh your wardrobe by stocking up on clothes that enhance your best features. For example, if your waist is smaller than your hips and bust, avoid straight-cut tops/jackets. Rather go for a two-piece outfit that accentuates your waist or dresses that hug it.

2. Add an element of surprise. While dressing like a princess is often characterised by demureness, an unexpected choice of colour for your shoes, paired with a monochrome outfit, can elevate your look from good to great.

3. Choose your accessories well – keep it minimal when wearing dresses with a lot of embellishments ie go for a sparkly pair of shades that give you the option of having them on or off, instead of a chunky neckpiece.