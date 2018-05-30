Dress like the stars: the flashback 80s edition
Let’s take it back, way back, where afros and slick side ponytails were the order of the day. Funky shirts and well put-together looks were thought of as classy - and classy was a look that suited every woman back in the 80s.
Back then, some of the greatest singers played on our stereos, warming our hearts with their soulful lyrics. We were carefree and laughter and happy hearts were all we knew. Sade and Lionel Richie became part of our families. They had us “dancing on the ceiling” and convinced us “love is stronger than pride”. They took us on different journeys with Hello and This is No Ordinary Love. Many of us, myself included, were too young to understand the message behind the songs but we knew all the lyrics and sang along.
Sade - Sophistication at its best
Sade takes us on a timeless journey with this classic ensemble. The singer’s beauty and elegance show simplicity can outdo too much of too much any day. Her style is as timeless and effortless as her voice and the minimal make-up just adds definition.
Steal her style:
1. Simplicity is definitely key when it comes to this look. Pair your pencil shirt with an oversized turtleneck for a sophisticated look.
2. Add gold hoop earrings - the size of your choice – and allow a slick-back ponytail to accentuate your look.
3. A great black pair of heels will give this look the modest twist you are aiming for.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Lionel Richie - 80s classic
Lionel Richie has taken us on a journey through the years with his style, from silk shirts to bell bottoms, rocking his ’fro unapologetically. The Penny Lover singer gives us a classic look most of our dads would relate to, taking us back to an age when it was considered stylish for men to have big, bold hair and to rock it with great honour.
Steal his style:
1. The printed shirt is a go-to item in any guy’s closet. They complement any ensemble.
2. Washed-out denims, with a great big buckle belts, do the trick. Add some awesome gold chains and watches to complete the look.
3. The spottie over your ’fro, got us screaming: “Bring back the 80s!” Complete this great flashback outfit with oversized coloured aviators.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Stockist
MRP: mrp.com
Woolworths: woolworths.co.za
Superbalist: superbalist.com
Markham: markham.co.za
Accessorize: accessorize.co.za