Dress like the stars: the flashback 80s edition

Let’s take it back, way back, where afros and slick side ponytails were the order of the day. Funky shirts and well put-together looks were thought of as classy - and classy was a look that suited every woman back in the 80s.

Back then, some of the greatest singers played on our stereos, warming our hearts with their soulful lyrics. We were carefree and laughter and happy hearts were all we knew. Sade and Lionel Richie became part of our families. They had us “dancing on the ceiling” and convinced us “love is stronger than pride”. They took us on different journeys with Hello and This is No Ordinary Love. Many of us, myself included, were too young to understand the message behind the songs but we knew all the lyrics and sang along.