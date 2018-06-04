S Mag

3 quotes to get you through the week

By S Mag - 04 June 2018 - 08:00

Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

Lerato Kganyago
Don't do anything to please people or make them see you in a a certain way."
Lerato Kganyago
When you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong and you'll finally see the truth — that a hero lies in you."
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
There's something to be said for the fact that that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I'm the only one that should matter."
Zendaya
Image: Getty Images

3 quotes to get you through the week

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
S Mag
7 days ago

3 quotes to get you through the week

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
S Mag
21 days ago

3 quotes to get you through the week

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
S Mag
28 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X