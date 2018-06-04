3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
Don't do anything to please people or make them see you in a a certain way."Lerato Kganyago
When you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong and you'll finally see the truth — that a hero lies in you."Mariah Carey
There's something to be said for the fact that that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I'm the only one that should matter."Zendaya