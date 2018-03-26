3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
"Whenever I feel bad, I use that feeling to motivate me to work harder. I only allow myself one day to feel sorry for myself. When I'm not feeling my best I ask myself, 'what are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."
Beyoncé
"Channel your inner winner."
Tim Gunn
"You are the best all the time. Every second of every hour."
Pharoah Fi