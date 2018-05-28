3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
Don't try to grow rich or build wealth. Live life for the more valuable reasons. Being rich and wealthy should be a result of your work and passions."Pearl Thusi
You've got enemies? Good. That means you actually stood up for something in your life."Eminem
If you fall, stand tall and come back for more."Tupac Shakur