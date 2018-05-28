S Mag

3 quotes to get you through the week

By S Mag - 28 May 2018 - 10:47

Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

Don't try to grow rich or build wealth. Live life for the more valuable reasons. Being rich and wealthy should be a result of your work and passions."
Pearl Thusi
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
You've got enemies? Good. That means you actually stood up for something in your life."
Eminem
If you fall, stand tall and come back for more."
Tupac Shakur
Image: Getty Images

3 quotes to get you through the week

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
S Mag
14 days ago

3 quotes to get you through the week

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
S Mag
21 days ago

3 quotes to get you through the week

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
S Mag
28 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Porsche driver attacked by gun-wielding robbers in Johannesburg
‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
X