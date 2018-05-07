3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
You feel lame for a while, but when you finally make it, there’s no greater joy than knowing you’ve achieved something for yourself.”Toya De Lazy
You are beautiful. No matter what they say. Words can't bring you down."Christina Aguilera
You must get an education. You must go to school, and you must learn to protect yourself. And you must learn to protect yourself with the pen, and not the gun."Josephine Baker