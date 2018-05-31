South Africa

NCOP committee gets 180 days to decide if North West intervention is necessary

By Thabo Mokone - 31 May 2018 - 12:07
The national government wants to intervene in the North West following the resignation of Supra Mahumapelo as the premier.
The national government wants to intervene in the North West following the resignation of Supra Mahumapelo as the premier.
Image: Alaister Russell

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has set up an ad hoc committee to oversee the national government's section-100 intervention in the North West‚ after the entire provincial government was placed under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ad hoc committee to inquire into the intervention in the North West in terms of NCOP rules and section 100 of the constitution will comprise of 19 full-time and alternate MPs from political parties such as the ANC‚ the DA‚ the EFF and the IFP.

The ANC as the majority party in the NCOP has been designated 11 MPs on the committee‚ the DA three and the EFF and the IFP two apiece.

Veteran ANC MP and the NCOP's chairperson of the select committee on finance Charl de Beer has been elected as the chairperson.

De Beer said one of the urgent matters they needed to deal with was to get a full briefing from the cabinet inter-ministerial committee on the North West led by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on their findings into governance issues at the North West.

Advocate Modibedi Phindela‚ the secretary of the NCOP‚ said the ad hoc committee had up to 180 days to investigate whether or not the intervention was necessary.

Phindela said in terms of the section 100 and the rules of the NCOP‚ the ad hoc committee was at liberty to engage with other committees of the institution and the intervention teams.

"In terms of the resolution which was adopted by the house for the establishment of this committee‚ one of the issues noted in the resolution was that the intervention cuts across (all) the departments in the North West and that's why the ad hoc committee has been established."

READ MORE:

National government to run troubled North West province

 South Africa’s national government is taking over the running of its troubled North West province, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) said on ...
News
18 days ago

Supra Mahumapelo's provincial allies survive predicted axing

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's provincial executive committee (PEC) survived the chop at the weekend when ANC leaders decided that ...
News
1 day ago

'Black Jesus saw himself as a saint' - Dodovu says power corrupted Supra Mahumapelo

Supra Mahumapelo has disappointed his people, who now call him "greedy and corrupt".
News
6 days ago

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo goes on 'early retirement'

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo announced on Wednesday that he is taking “early retirement” from his post. This comes in the wake of his meeting ...
News
8 days ago

State set to probe North West maladministration

The national government has promised to investigate all allegations of corruption in North West.
News
14 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X