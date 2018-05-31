The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has set up an ad hoc committee to oversee the national government's section-100 intervention in the North West‚ after the entire provincial government was placed under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ad hoc committee to inquire into the intervention in the North West in terms of NCOP rules and section 100 of the constitution will comprise of 19 full-time and alternate MPs from political parties such as the ANC‚ the DA‚ the EFF and the IFP.

The ANC as the majority party in the NCOP has been designated 11 MPs on the committee‚ the DA three and the EFF and the IFP two apiece.

Veteran ANC MP and the NCOP's chairperson of the select committee on finance Charl de Beer has been elected as the chairperson.

De Beer said one of the urgent matters they needed to deal with was to get a full briefing from the cabinet inter-ministerial committee on the North West led by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on their findings into governance issues at the North West.

Advocate Modibedi Phindela‚ the secretary of the NCOP‚ said the ad hoc committee had up to 180 days to investigate whether or not the intervention was necessary.

Phindela said in terms of the section 100 and the rules of the NCOP‚ the ad hoc committee was at liberty to engage with other committees of the institution and the intervention teams.

"In terms of the resolution which was adopted by the house for the establishment of this committee‚ one of the issues noted in the resolution was that the intervention cuts across (all) the departments in the North West and that's why the ad hoc committee has been established."