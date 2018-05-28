Black Coffee, Ntando Duma: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Not all of our favourite celebrities got to attend Miss South Africa this weekend but that did not stop them from having a ball.
While Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle made headlines along with our new Miss South Africa, many were headed for the Umlazi Picnic or finding other places to turn up.
See what else some of your faves got up to.
Naked DJ and his wife Naledi Masina showed us why they are relationship goals this weekend. The pair shared selfies and snaps of their looks at a friend's wedding.
Abigail Visagie proved that if you work hard, you play hard. The E! South Africa presenter and beau to top athlete Akani Simbine spoiled herself with some brand new wheels.
First it was Diddy, then it was Usain Bolt and now it's Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh; with friends like these who needs haters? Certainly not Black Coffee jetting off to Monte Carlo in style.
Ntando Duma was not going to miss the festivities at the Umlazi picnic! Check out the hot mama en route to KZN for the big gqom bash.
Feeling like a baecation? Look no further than Dwayne Wayde and Gabrielle Union having fun in the sun at the French beach in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat.
Not all our favourites were out and about this weekend, Ciara and Russel Wilson proved that family time is the best time with their tiny tots.