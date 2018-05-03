Disturbing goat video leads to scandal for the SA mohair industry

Deliberate cruelty

However there is something about the hype used by the video’s conscientious narrator that undermines the integrity of PETA’s investigation. At times, the narrative is plainly misleading. We are meant to infer, for example, that a dead goat – “allegedly” the victim of a natural predator, says the voice of PETA – was a casualty of deliberate cruelty. Shortly afterwards, a worker who methodically nudges a goat with his knees to prevent it from standing up while it’s being shorn, is described as having “sat on” the creature as though he planned the action with malice. Indeed, there is no compassion spared for the human actors who unknowingly exposed themselves to criticism in this video – the farmworkers doing their minimum-wage jobs.

Of course, PETA’s proselytism doesn’t justify the situation. It’s difficult to remain impartial when the suffering of animals is revealed as a raw reality. For all our cruelties and contradictions, humans can’t help but react to the sounds and signs of pain, which don’t quite overcome the blind eye we have to turn to eat steak and still sleep peacefully.

It is upsetting to see the goats’ bare skin bleeding and mutilated by enormous cuts after they’ve been shorn. According to PETA’s report, the workers responsible are paid by volume and not by the hour, which incentivises them to rush at the expense of care.

WATCH | PETA's expose on the SA mohair industry. WARNING! Footage may upset sensitive viewers