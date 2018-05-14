Engineering acumen gets him going

Growing up in his home village of Mogaladi in Limpopo, Arnold Hlaku was a nuisance to his parents, stealing parts from their radio to explore.

Today, the 21-year-old is the talk of Phomolong in Mamelodi East because of an electric toy car he has built using wires, cardboard boxes and parts collected from dumping sites.

The car uses two motors, one to pull the rear wheels and the other to turn the front wheels.

Hlaku uses two levers attached to a hand-held control device to operate the car, which is complete with headlights powered by a cellphone battery.

"I use the levers to turn the car, to drive it forward or to reverse it. For wheels I used Vicks containers which I covered with rubber for a better grip to the ground," he explained.