South Africa

EFF withdraws motion of no confidence in Athol Trollip

By Tammy Foyn - 10 May 2018 - 12:43
Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip.
Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Athol Trollip.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI\Sunday Times

The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay metro has withdrawn their motion of no confidence in Athol Trollip.

The motion was set to be debated and voted on for the third time on Thursday‚ after two previous special council meetings had descended into chaos.

The DA in the Eastern Cape had also indicated that motions tabled against speaker Jonathan Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal had also been withdrawn in the special council meeting on Thursday‚ together with the motion against Trollip.

The EFF had tabled the motion against Trollip in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting their land expropriation without compensation proposal in Parliament.

It was expected that Trollip would have survived the motion had it come to a vote.

At the second special council meeting on the matter Lawack had said the meeting was permanently adjourned‚ but he indicated earlier this week that he had decided to let the meeting reconvene after receiving legal and political advice on the matter.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Chester Missing should be Cape Town’s new mayor’ - Patricia de Lille’s top-4 ...
WATCH: Patricia de Lille booted out by DA
X