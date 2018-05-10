The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay metro has withdrawn their motion of no confidence in Athol Trollip.

The motion was set to be debated and voted on for the third time on Thursday‚ after two previous special council meetings had descended into chaos.

The DA in the Eastern Cape had also indicated that motions tabled against speaker Jonathan Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal had also been withdrawn in the special council meeting on Thursday‚ together with the motion against Trollip.

The EFF had tabled the motion against Trollip in a bid to punish the DA for not supporting their land expropriation without compensation proposal in Parliament.

It was expected that Trollip would have survived the motion had it come to a vote.

At the second special council meeting on the matter Lawack had said the meeting was permanently adjourned‚ but he indicated earlier this week that he had decided to let the meeting reconvene after receiving legal and political advice on the matter.