A walk through the history of the Met Gala...in Rihanna's shoes
When you think fashion goddesses, Rihanna’s name definitely pops up on that list, so who better than the musician to take on the hosting duties of fashion's biggest night?
When the Met Gala takes place in the States today, Riri will take center stage as she co-hosts with Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.
The annual fundraiser is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Design on the first Monday in May.
The red carpet of fashion's biggest night sees A-List celebrities as per invite from the fashion pope herself, Anna Wintour, walk in different outfits created by the designers Wintour and her team have selected. Either than the fashion based art on display in the museum, the night also features musical performances.
This year will not be the first time Rihanna has slayed its red carpet since she first made the exclusive guest list back in 2007 when the theme was King of Fashion, a celebration of iconic designer Paul Poiret.
The pop diva has since become a fashion powerhouse whose Met Gala looks have had many a tongue wagging. To follow the great steps she took on the Met Gala red carpet, we take a look at some of her best shoe moments.
2009
This was Rihanna’s second Met Gala and she sure put a look together. However, Rihanna has Madonna to thank for this Dolce and Gabanna power suit. Pop Sugar reported that her stylist, Rob Zangardi meant to put her in thigh high Louis Vuitton boots but when they received a call that someone else (Madonna) would be wearing them, they quickly got Rihanna an understated Jill Sander pumps to go with her stunner.
2011
With her unapologetic persona in full force, Rihanna dominated 2011 as a must-watch fashionista. Her flaming red hair often embodied her as a sexy siren and she had the looks to match. RiRi loves her some Laboutin and she was not shy to sport a strappy pair at the 2011 Met.
2012
Rihanna’s ability to shape shift and mould her look was best represented in this demure yet sexy ensemble. The alligator embossed slit gown was paired with a sexy pair of Laboutins. The look continues her classic approach to the Met's red carpet all while raising the flag high for her signature edge. Slay them RiRi!
2014
Rihanna chose to break her all black custom this year with her first all white look. The shoes however remained Laboutins. The white leather heels exuded just the right sophistication and sass to show off her ankle tat which all complimented her youthful Stella McCartney ensemble.
2015
This look placed Rihanna high up the throne of Met Gala royalty. While some might argue she was serving us fried egg realness, none can dispute she turned heads with her famous Guo Pei Coutoure look.
She opted for strappy Laboutin Tourless Muse heels with a little glitter without taking away too much attention from her daring and unforgettable fashion moment.
2017
To truly embody her avante garde Gommes De Garcone ensemble, Rihanna opted for red D Squared sandals that were equally intricate, breaking her long running Labouitn tradition. And it was definitely worth it. The sexy thigh high sandals were not easy to get into; it took Rihanna's style team over an hour to get her into the red sandals.
The theme for this year's Met Gala is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. E! (channel 124 on DStv) will broadcast the red carpet live at 01:30 for South African audiences.