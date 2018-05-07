A walk through the history of the Met Gala...in Rihanna's shoes

When you think fashion goddesses, Rihanna’s name definitely pops up on that list, so who better than the musician to take on the hosting duties of fashion's biggest night?

When the Met Gala takes place in the States today, Riri will take center stage as she co-hosts with Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

The annual fundraiser is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Design on the first Monday in May.

The red carpet of fashion's biggest night sees A-List celebrities as per invite from the fashion pope herself, Anna Wintour, walk in different outfits created by the designers Wintour and her team have selected. Either than the fashion based art on display in the museum, the night also features musical performances.

This year will not be the first time Rihanna has slayed its red carpet since she first made the exclusive guest list back in 2007 when the theme was King of Fashion, a celebration of iconic designer Paul Poiret.

The pop diva has since become a fashion powerhouse whose Met Gala looks have had many a tongue wagging. To follow the great steps she took on the Met Gala red carpet, we take a look at some of her best shoe moments.