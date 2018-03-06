The best and worst dressed at the 2018 Oscars
The Academy Awards are an international source of fascination and intrigue, not only because most movie-goers are eager to learn the outcome of the nominations, but also because we all invariably take enormous delight in reviewing the fashion triumphs –and tribulations – on the red carpet.
In an effort to streamline your analysis, we have compiled a brief shortlist of the best and worst looks from this year’s ceremony, ranging from the pinnacle of elegance to the dregs of disaster.
BEST
Zendaya in Giambattista Valli
Zendaya is fast solidifying her reputation as a trendsetter, and we like the form-flattering burgundy gown she sported at the Oscars. The Grecian silhouette of the dress is romantic, without being overly-predictable or clichéd; it looked like a natural extension of her statuesque frame, and gave us a glimpse of the mature performer she is gradually evolving into.
Margot Robbie in Chanel
The I, Tonya star looked like an angel in a dreamy floor-length Chanel gown, which might have escaped our notice were it not for the beautiful – and beautifully strange –silver, chain-link embellishments, which added some texture and complexity to this classic silhouette.
WORST
Salma Hayek in Gucci
There’s so much going on here, and none of it is good.
Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano
Don’t throw out your old curtains if you’re eager to replicate Whoopi Goldberg’s voluminous disaster of a dress. It really was a travesty, reminiscent of a re-jigged ’eighties prom-dress; possibly the worst look of the evening. Whoopsie.