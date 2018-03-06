S Mag

The best and worst dressed at the 2018 Oscars

By Paula Andropoulos - 06 March 2018 - 09:24

The Academy Awards are an international source of fascination and intrigue, not only because most movie-goers are eager to learn the outcome of the nominations, but also because we all invariably take enormous delight in reviewing the fashion triumphs –and tribulations – on the red carpet.

In an effort to streamline your analysis, we have compiled a brief shortlist of the best and worst looks from this year’s ceremony, ranging from the pinnacle of elegance to the dregs of disaster.  

BEST

Zendaya in Giambattista Valli

Image: Getty

Zendaya is fast solidifying her reputation as a trendsetter, and we like the form-flattering burgundy gown she sported at the Oscars. The Grecian silhouette of the dress is romantic, without being overly-predictable or clichéd; it looked like a natural extension of her statuesque frame, and gave us a glimpse of the mature performer she is gradually evolving into.

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Image: Getty

The I, Tonya star looked like an angel in a dreamy floor-length Chanel gown, which might have escaped our notice were it not for the beautiful – and beautifully strange –silver, chain-link embellishments, which added some texture and complexity to this classic silhouette.

WORST

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Image: Getty

There’s so much going on here, and none of it is good.

Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano

Image: Getty

Don’t throw out your old curtains if you’re eager to replicate Whoopi Goldberg’s voluminous disaster of a dress. It really was a travesty, reminiscent of a re-jigged ’eighties prom-dress; possibly the worst look of the evening. Whoopsie.

