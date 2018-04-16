S Mag

3 quotes to get you through the week

By S Mag - 16 April 2018 - 08:00

Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

Don't worry about a thing, 'Cos every little thing is gonna be alright."
Bob Marley
Image: Bob Marley
I decided I can’t pay a person to rewind time, so I may as well get over it."
Serena Williams
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith
Will Smith
There is no reason to have a Plan B because it distracts too much from Plan A."
Will Smith

