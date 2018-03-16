Be vogue in the denim-on-denim trend

Wearing denim on denim has become a revolution considering that a few years back this look was rather appalling to most fashionistas.

In my opinion this will always be an amazing look and I can proudly say that I will definitely rock this look on the regular. The look is rather easy but some might still get it completely wrong. So here are a few tips on how to get it totally right.

Denim is constantly evolving. This trend has been around for decades and I highly doubt that it will change anytime soon. The basic denim jeans, jackets and trenches have been around for a while and as the times passed by and trends improve all the time.

There are so much more denim items to look forward to, from your denim boots, sandals, wide legs, belted jackets, paperbag jeans and so many other items. This look will always been in season, like that family member that’s never ready to leave but because you love them so much, their presence never seems to really bother you.

DRESS IT UP