Three quotes to get you through the week

By Thango Ntwasa - 12 March 2018 - 14:52

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down

Image: Steve Tanchel for S Mag

“Rise above. Return hate with love. Kill them with kindness, then bury them with success.”

Bonang Matheba

Image: Facebook

“Hard work got us here. Hard work will keep us here. Imagine what hard work will do for you.”

Riky Rick

Image: Getty Images

“There are two kinds of worries – those that you can do something about and those you can’t. Don’t spend any time on the latter.”

Duke Elilngton

14 days ago

