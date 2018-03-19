S Mag

3 quotes to get you through the week

By S Mag - 19 March 2018 - 14:38
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

"Reach for the stars, so if you fall, yo land on the clouds."

Kanye West

"You can't just sit there and wait for people to give you what golden dream. You've got to get out there and make it happen for yourself."

Diana Ross

"Don't hurt yourself, destroy yourself, mangle yourself to get the football captain. be the football captain."

Courtney Love

