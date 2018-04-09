3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
“I’m a survivor / I’m not gonna give up / I’m not gonna stop / I’m gonna work harder.”
Destiny's Child
“Don’t ever let somebody tell you you can’t do something, not even me. Alright? You dream, you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period.”
Chris Gardner (The Pursuit of Happiness)
"Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts."
Nikki Giovanni