The 90s fashion trends to keep or ditch now
They say trends never really go away; they just reinvent themselves. The 90s are making a serious comeback but while we are excited to rock some old favourites, some trends should definitely stay in the 90s. We guide you on what to keep and what to ditch.
KEEP
Velvet
The phrase ‘never say die’ has become synonymous with velvet. This trend keeps coming back and for a good reason; it can keep you warm in winter and have you looking ultra chic in the spring
The slip dress
Both a classic and an essential wardrobe staple the slip dress is certainly one item to never lose. Easy to mix up with printed tees for a comfy day look paired with sneakers and minimal accessories
Track pants
Jersey track pants are bringing sexy back; with the option of buttoning or unbuttoning to show some skin like our bad girl Riri. This option makes the track pants ideal for dressing up or down.
Von Dutch trucker hats
What better item to have you feeling like it’s the 90s than Von Dutch hats? These hats made popular by truck drivers, will give you an edgy look that is perfect to cover up those bad hair days.
Wide leg pants
The bell-bottom has come back with a literal twist, with additional folds to create beautiful detailing below the knee. These jeans are no longer only about accentuating the hip but also creating a deconstructed silhouette for the brave.
Sneaker platform
Yes you heard right, platform shoes are back but we are only keeping the platform sneakers. The comfortable sneaker is a great trade-off for those who cannot live without high heels. Guaranteed to work with maxi dresses and double breasted suit to give you a complete 90s look.
Denim on denim
Who could ever deny themselves one of fashion’s most easy to pull off uniforms? Denim on denim is the definition of 90s cool, combining functionality with style.
DITCH
Crop Tops
The age of the crop top paired with low rise denim jeans is officially over. If you don’t want to look like you are about to join a band that never leaves the garage we suggest you ditch it.
Denim skirt
In the age of comfort merging with style the denim skirt is one item we want to forget, it remains reflective of a conservative time period making it absolutely unrevivable.
Overalls
Unless you want to look like scarecrow on a farm, there should be no reason for this item to make its way back into your wardrobe. If you are really keen on buying one, just keep it for those costume parties when you do not really feel like making an impression.
Birkenstocks/ Flatform sandals
Who resurrected the birkenstocks and why? These ugly-no-chic shoes can be uncomfortable which defeats the purpose of their utilitarian design.