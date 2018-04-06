The 90s fashion trends to keep or ditch now

They say trends never really go away; they just reinvent themselves. The 90s are making a serious comeback but while we are excited to rock some old favourites, some trends should definitely stay in the 90s. We guide you on what to keep and what to ditch.

KEEP

Velvet

The phrase ‘never say die’ has become synonymous with velvet. This trend keeps coming back and for a good reason; it can keep you warm in winter and have you looking ultra chic in the spring