Expert advice on how to wear leopard print

Leopard print can be tricky to get right but these tips from designer Thula Sindi will help you get the look in style!

“This is one of those classics that will never fade; it can give any outfit a feminine feel yet it still remains edgy and current," says fashion designer Thula Sindi.

He references legendary singer Mam Miriam Makeba as one who pulled off the look with ease.

"She was always fashion forward with her African aesthetic, giving it an international appeal, which was very evident in how she wore leopard print," he says.