Even if you are not part of the EFF, you should be wearing the beret

Originally worn by French seaman, and later becoming a signature trademark of the Black Panther Party founded by Bobby Seale and Huey Newton in October 1966, the beret is not called revolutionary for nothing.

Today this ‘très chic’ hat is referred to as one of the France’s iconic accessories worn across the world by the likes of fashionistas such as Bonang Matheba and artist Lulama Wolf.

As we prepare to bid summer farewell, we look at different ways these women have perfected the next season beret look and how you can style your own.

Pearl Modiadie – Le béret rouge

Go full on classic with a timeless red beret paired with a polka dot print or a gingham print to add that ‘je ne sais quoi’ to a casual day look.