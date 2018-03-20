Even if you are not part of the EFF, you should be wearing the beret
Originally worn by French seaman, and later becoming a signature trademark of the Black Panther Party founded by Bobby Seale and Huey Newton in October 1966, the beret is not called revolutionary for nothing.
Today this ‘très chic’ hat is referred to as one of the France’s iconic accessories worn across the world by the likes of fashionistas such as Bonang Matheba and artist Lulama Wolf.
As we prepare to bid summer farewell, we look at different ways these women have perfected the next season beret look and how you can style your own.
Pearl Modiadie – Le béret rouge
Go full on classic with a timeless red beret paired with a polka dot print or a gingham print to add that ‘je ne sais quoi’ to a casual day look.
Kefilwe Mabote – Return to Nautical
Kefiboo takes us back to the French seaman in nautical colours with that red lip, blue blazer and white top. Wear a similar look by adding a stripped t-shirt paired with a hot red lip.
Bonang Matheba – Trendy Vinyl
Variety is the spice of life! Grab yourself a vinyl beret that is easy to style throughout all seasons. Wear it with slip dress and add a t-shirt to keep the chills away.
Lulama Wolf - More is More
Lulama pulls off the ultimate cool girl look in a monochrome style outfit. Just like her, don’t be afraid to add statement earrings and oversized sunglasses when rocking a beret.
Rharha Nembhard – Keep it Monotone
If you are the kind that likes to keep it minimal, style your beret with a full monotone look.
Manthe Ribane - Utility
Manthe makes us want to pull out the warrior in us. This look is fierce and daring. You can pull it off by doing a DIY project and adding your own embellishments to your beret.
Nandipha (Nan_deep) – Make a statement
Make a statement with your hat by adding an extra detail like a piece of mesh to get that fresh of the runway kind of look.