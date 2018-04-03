Struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive an official state funeral in just under two weeks’ time‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday following a long illness. She was 81.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home on Soweto’s Vilakazi Street‚ Ramaphosa confirmed that the “national official funeral” would take place on April 14. An official memorial would take place three days earlier‚ on April 11.

“There will be many other memorial functions across the country‚ in almost every province. We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well‚ who are wishing her movement well‚” said Ramaphosa.

The president also recounted the last time he was with Madikizela-Mandela‚ during the voter registration weekend of March 10.

“I‚ as president of the ANC‚ am saddened because I went out with her‚ I came to fetch her here‚ and went to the voter registration point for her to check voting details. After that we went for lunch together. My last lunch with Winnie Mandela was a most memorable one‚ here in Vilakazi Street.

“I sat next to her and I was overjoyed when I saw her enjoying her meal‚ enjoying her company and the people around‚ and the new restaurant where we were eating‚” Ramaphosa said.