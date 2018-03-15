OPINION | Why artists are dying poor

There may come, or already has been, a time in your life when people start suggesting you invest in art. After all if you buy the right artist, the resale value of an artpiece can rise faster than tempers at a taxi rank. If the artist you are collecting does you the favour of dying, you’re 10 steps closer to living like a lotto winner.

What very rarely gets mentioned in all this blue sky thinking, are the artists themselves. Imagine for a second putting your blood, sweat and finances into a piece. Loving it, fretting over it, hating it and starting all over again until you finally have something you think is worthy. Depending on a variety of factors, including what it is and how famous you are, you will get a few thousand rand for it and your gallery or some other middleman will swoop in and take a healthy commission for helping facilitate the sale. That’s it. As a general rule, once the artwork is sold the artist won’t see another penny from it regardless of whether it sells again for R3 or R3million.

In a recent Instagram clip rapper turned art patron Swizz Beats took issue with this saying “I think the one wish that I have is to have artists retain publishing in their artwork. I feel that artists should participate in the duration of their creativity. When a person goes to sell that work that artist should at least get to retain 5% of that work. Music even has publishing.”