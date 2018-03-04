Ubuntu art displays our soul

A selection of artworks from Standard Bank's collection is on display at the institution's gallery in Johannesburg.

The exhibition is titled Ubuntuwith Permission to Dream is on until March 31. The exhibition is curated by one of the most talented visual artist Usha Seejarim.

According to Seejarim, the exhibition is staged at the backdrop that the country is celebrating 24 years of democracy. She defines the exhibition as a visual mission to find "ubuntu", a pursuit of ideas perhaps forgotten in mindsets of frustration, anger and even embarrassment.

She describes "ubuntu" as the capacity in African culture to express compassion, dignity, harmony and humanity in the building and maintaining of the community with justice and mutual caring.

"For many people, ubuntu has become an overwon term. It is widely invoked, and applied in so many context, that it has become diluted."

The concept is the best not as a word but as a statement when you say "umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu" which means a person is a person because of other people, and by extension, that a person exists for self and for others.

Ubuntu is directly tied to principles of equality and dignity, to social justice and fairness, to the obligations we each have towards our fellow humans.

"It influences private, everyday behaviours; it can guide policies and constitutional protection."