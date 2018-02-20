President Cyril Ramaphosa says government’s decision to institute a review of the configuration‚ the number and the size of national government departments will take a number of months.

“I am glad that a number of people have reflected on this. These changes will obviously only happen when we have gone through the review process‚ when we have gathered the evidence that we need to gather‚” Ramaphosa said in his reply to the debate on his state of the nation address.

Ramaphosa said changes of this nature needed to be well-considered.

“This review‚ which we expect to take a number of months‚ will be based on a thorough analysis of the suitability and the costs of the existing configuration.

“It will involve broad consultations and … you will also have an opportunity to make your inputs.”