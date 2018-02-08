In September last year‚ Mahlangu‚ who is in her 80s‚ was honoured with a mural dedicated to her in New York‚ painted by US-based artist Imani Shanklin Roberts. The mural spanned a two-lane road near Lower Manhattan in New York and showcased Ndebele symbols that have become synonymous with Mahlangu's work worldwide.

See more her work here.

Mntambo has also attracted the attention of buyers worldwide‚ with her large body of work.

In 2009‚ she was part of an exhibition at Constitutional Hill that turned sour when Arts and Culture Minister Lulu Xingwana stormed out‚ calling the work "immoral". Her photographic work‚ The Rape of Europa‚ was what upset Xingwana's sensibilities. The photograph was her reinterpretation of a Picasso sketch of the Minotaur caressing a girl‚ in which the artist occupies both roles.

Mntambo‚ sometimes referred to as the "cow hide artist" for her love of the material‚ refuses to be placed into a one-dimensional box and prefers for her work to speak for itself.

"With limited understanding of art‚ my work is interpreted by referring to me as a black‚ South African woman‚" she told TimesLive in a previous sit-down interview. "People need to have a particular type of language. 'Black' is a word we all understand. 'Female' is a word we all understand. In my work there isn't anything specific identified. So instead of looking at the art and reacting to it‚ they looked at me. In trying to find an interpretation of the work‚ they looked at aspects that are divorced from the work."

See more of her work here.