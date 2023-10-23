×

Podcast

PODCAST | Intersections of adult entertainment and spirituality

Episode 6 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

By Staff Reporter - 23 October 2023 - 14:13
Reality star, former adult entertainer, businesswoman & aesthetician Noluvuyo 'Bubbly' Sodela
Image: Supplied

Spirituality is a buzzword in entertainment.

With the rise of reality entertainment, we have been offered a front-row seat in the lives, spiritual practices, and beliefs of entertainers and public figures.  

Some content has been received as controversial by audiences, particularly when it is themed around sexual practices, spirituality and the intersections thereof.

This episode focuses on the coexistence of spiritual practices, callings and the world of adult entertainment.  

Host Gogo Zipho Dolamo is joined in conversation by reality TV star, former adult entertainer, businesswoman and aesthetician Noluvuyo "Bubbly" Sodela. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

Gogo have I been scammed is a TimesLIVE production.

